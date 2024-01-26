Fifth Third Bancorp Has $48,000 Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 943,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 103.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 756,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2,388.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 653,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.80. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

