Fifth Third Bancorp Has $53,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT opened at $78.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

