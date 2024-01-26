Fifth Third Bancorp Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.1 %

CG opened at $40.96 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

