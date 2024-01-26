Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

