Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

