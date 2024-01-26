Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 896,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,802,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 617,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.