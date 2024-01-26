Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 444,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $88.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

