Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.