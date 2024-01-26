Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 125 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

