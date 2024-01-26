Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 127 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,224,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

