Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,819 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 307.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

