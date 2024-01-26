Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 305 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 78.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

