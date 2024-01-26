Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OUT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.