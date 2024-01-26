Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,420,000 after buying an additional 438,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HSBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,150,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

