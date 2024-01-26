Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 211.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

