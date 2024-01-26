Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BRX opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

