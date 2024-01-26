Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 276,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

