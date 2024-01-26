Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

