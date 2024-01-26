Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 470 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 78,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $237,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 65.8% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 94,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

