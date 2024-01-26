Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $42,000 Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. Kailix Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $16,551,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,940,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,709,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,889,000.

PHIN opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

