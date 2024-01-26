Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

