Financial Analysis: DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DoubleVerify and Hanryu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 18 0 2.90 Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $42.32, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Hanryu.

This table compares DoubleVerify and Hanryu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $533.95 million 12.99 $43.27 million $0.32 127.50 Hanryu $900,000.00 36.26 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Hanryu.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Hanryu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 10.57% 6.06% 5.18% Hanryu -765.96% -205.88% -87.83%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Hanryu on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

