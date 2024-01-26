Financial Comparison: Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) vs. MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) and Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MannKind and Bio-Path’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $99.77 million 9.29 -$87.40 million ($0.12) -28.67 Bio-Path N/A N/A -$13.87 million ($2.04) -0.23

Bio-Path has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

MannKind has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for MannKind and Bio-Path, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00

MannKind presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.02%. Given MannKind’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MannKind is more favorable than Bio-Path.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -17.72% N/A -11.09% Bio-Path N/A -216.18% -172.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of MannKind shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Bio-Path shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MannKind beats Bio-Path on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DP Treprostinil, an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease, and idiopathic pulmonary and cystic fibrosis. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002) for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and BP1001-A for the treatment of solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

