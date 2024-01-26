Financial Review: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) vs. First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 34.27% 17.04% 1.65% First Merchants 26.50% 12.17% 1.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.62 $75.09 million N/A N/A First Merchants $712.95 million 2.91 $222.09 million $4.22 8.27

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $17.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Merchants pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

First Merchants beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; and online banking services. Further, it offers investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

