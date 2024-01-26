Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.30). 49,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 114,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.27).

Fintel Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.62. The stock has a market cap of £269.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

