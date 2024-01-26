First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.0 %

FBP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 109,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,527. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FBP

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at $18,574,171.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.