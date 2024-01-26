First Bank (FRBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 23rd

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

First Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

First Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,722. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $284.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRBA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Bank by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 476,900.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bank by 46.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Bank by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

