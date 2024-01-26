First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 345,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

