First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stephens

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.99. 351,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,784. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.