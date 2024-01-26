First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Raised to $31.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,911. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,669,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,019,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,550,000 after buying an additional 648,662 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after acquiring an additional 468,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

