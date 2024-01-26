First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wedbush

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James raised First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of FFWM opened at $10.22 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $63.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.