First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

FHB stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 461,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,360. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHB. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

