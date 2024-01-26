First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Board Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $14.76 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

