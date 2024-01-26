First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on FRME

First Merchants Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $34.90 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.