First Northwest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.41. 1,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Northwest Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, COO Christopher J. Riffle sold 5,019 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $77,744.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.