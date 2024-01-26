First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock remained flat at $44.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
