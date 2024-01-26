First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock remained flat at $44.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HISF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.