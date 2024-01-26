First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 6.96% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCEF opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.