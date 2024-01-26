First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 2,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

About First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

