Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $140.00 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $124.68.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 270.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $155,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

