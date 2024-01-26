Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
DFP stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
