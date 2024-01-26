Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DFP stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

