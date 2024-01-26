Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:PFD opened at $10.34 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation: One to buy, one to let fly?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can Palantir overcome doubts amid triple-digit earnings growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.