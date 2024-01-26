Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PFD opened at $10.34 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

