Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
