Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.