Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

