Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

FFC opened at $14.24 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

