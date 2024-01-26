Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
FLC stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $18.07.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
