Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

FLC stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

