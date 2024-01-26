FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 521,454 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

