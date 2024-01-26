Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

