Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Forestar Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $34,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $684,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

