Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 650,224 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of FWONK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 113,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,369 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

