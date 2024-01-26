Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

BEN opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

