Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at $168,540,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

